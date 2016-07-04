St. James City Man Arrested for Grand Theft

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Tue, 02/22/2011 - 12:41pm

On Feb. 18th at a routine traffic stop 21 year old Andrew Opsahl, of 5400 Birdsong Lane in St James City, was arrested and charged with grand theft, dealing in stolen property, fraudulent pawn transactions and violation of probation on multiple felony charges.

Opsahl's employer, who was not named, told police that he and his wife had told Opsahl he could stay with them last year because he had no place to go. The couple reported missing over $9,000 worth of jewelry. The victim sent a text message to Opsahl who admitted stealing the jewelry and pawning it at several locations.

Cape Coral police said he was arrested as he was planning to flee the state to avoid capture. Opsahl also admitted that he was aware that this arrest would land him in prison and he had a plane tickets to Michigan in his possession. He was scheduled to leave the day he was caught by police.

Cape Coral detective Jason Hicks confirmed that Opsahl pawned the jewelry through transaction paperwork and fingerprints.

Opsahl was transported to the Cape Coral police headquarters where he confessed to the crimes during an interview and is now in custody.