St. James City Restaurant Damaged By Fire Is Suspicious

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Thu, 10/14/2010 - 9:18am

Around 2:00 AM on October 14, Four Matlacha-Pine Island Fire units responded to an early morning fire at a St. James City restaurant.

The crew said they could see the glow for miles away. The fire broke out at the Low Key Tiki restaurant on the back deck and destroyed the deck and back tiki bar, said Rich Crotty with the fire district. It took about 20 minutes to douse the fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but Crotty said it does appear to be suspicious.

The Low Key Tiki is located at 3135 Stringfellow Rd. St. James City.