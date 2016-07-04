Standoff In St. James City

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Thu, 07/29/2010 - 10:29am

Pine Island Florida: Wednesday night around 10:00 PM, Lee County Sheriff's deputies responded to a reported standoff near the intersection of Woodstock and Stringfellow Road in St. James City. The mother of the suspect was able to escape out a back door and called 911. It was reported that the suspect was holding his girlfriend and mother hostage in their home, witnesses said shots were fired inside the home. After a 2-hour standoff the deputies convinced the man to surrender. The deputies enter the home to discovered the shot that were fired were into the floor and at the ceiling. The mother was not injured but the girlfriend sustained some minor injuries and was being attended to.

No other details were immediately available.