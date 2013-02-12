Start Your Holiday Shopping With A Kiwanis Tervis Tumbler.

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Mon, 12/02/2013 - 1:09pm

Mark your calendars for the debut of the Kiwanis Tervis Tumblers now in production. Our plans are to have them ready for the holiday season.

This will be the 7th year the Kiwanis Club of Greater Pine Island is presenting a new Tervis Tumbler design which depicts a familiar site on beautiful Pine Island.

This is the second year running that the Tervis committee's favorite choice was submitted by a fellow Kiwanis Member. This year’s choice was submitted by; John Veatch. The picture is a compilation of images taken from his files and converted by him to create the final design.

The tumblers, which are guaranteed to last a lifetime, will be on sale at area upcoming craft shows and events.

Fishers of Men Lutheran Church.

Nov 9th,

Dec 14th

Feb 8th

They can also be purchased at the Stonegate and Capital Banks,

Pine Island Water, Century 21 Sunbelt Realty in St. James City.

Holiday House

In December at Tarpon Lodge

Taste 2014.

January 25th, 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM

January 26th, 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM

If you purchase your Tervis Tumbler at Taste of Pine Island stop by the Kiwanis "Iwanakiwan" booth and have Carlyn mix you one of the Kiwanis featured drinks and put it in your newly purchased Tervis Tumbler.

The cost is only $12 for each Tervis.

With all the proceeds raised being donated to the youth of Pine Island.

These make great Christmas gifts.

For further info please contact Joy, Tervis Chairman – 239-821-3942.