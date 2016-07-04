Strange Arrangement Summer Camp Concert

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Fri, 06/24/2011 - 9:35am

The Matlacha Community Center’s Summer Camp is about to get underway!

Monday June 20 is the start of six weeks of summer fun.

In between the pool days, games and arts and crafts, they have some great events planned.

Week 2 takes them to Coral Lanes for bowling and CiCi’s Pizza for lunch.

Week 4 they head to Fort Myers to the Skatium to get a break from the summer heat and brush up on our ice skating skills.

Week 5 will be the popular Broadway Palm show and lunch.

This year they will also be seeing Aladdin. Thanks you Bobby Holloway Fund!!!

They will go out in style on week 6 with a donated concert from Pine Island's favorite local band, Strange Arrangement. This will be the first ever and they are sure the campers will love it.

Lunch that day will be sponsored in part by the Waterfront Restaurant & T-shirts provided by D&D Bush Hog, Barnhill Fisheries Inc. & The RV detail man & Underground Elements Screen printing & Graphic Design.

For more information or to register call 283-4110.

For sponsorship opportunities call Warren 239-283-8356