Strange Arrangements Last Performance in America Before Their Departure for Haiti

Strange Arrangement at Catch 22 Live Music & Sports Bar.

Saturday March 29th 9pm-1

First row: Karen McKee, Pastor, Heidi Grueser, "Teeny"Charlotte Spillman, Cindee Tolliver wearing the Pine Island Community T-Shirt shirt. Back row is the famous, Gregory Van Kirk & Warren Van Kirk and John Cammick not in photo.

Celebrate one of the final performances in America before their departure for Haiti the third largest Caribbean nation. They will be accepting donations, instruments, clothing, small tools, kids toys and $.

Hope to see you all soon...this event will be some what of a reunion with many musicians that have performed with the band over the years.

Stop by, to sit in or just wish the band the best on their mission.

Below is a picture of some of the mission team.