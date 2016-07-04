Successful Chamber Card Exchange for September

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Wed, 09/24/2014 - 12:47pm

Greater Pine Island Chamber of Commerce held their monthly After Hours Card Exchange Thursday September 18th at 6PM at Pine Island Center Plaza. Around 75 members and guest attended the event. The Card exchange is held for the member and their guest to meet new members and network with other island businesses, members and guest.

All of the businesses who sponsor the September card exchange offered an array of finger food, from subs and chips, crackers and cheese to Mel Meo’s famous Mullet dip, drinks of water, soda, beer and wine were also offered.

Island Time Fashions and Gifts gave a tour of their shop, beautiful jewelry, colorful fashion clothing and shoes, hand bags and so much more.

Suzanne owner of Tropical Hair Gallery and Stylist Patrice had a drawing for a $60 perm, cut and style which was won by Pat Burman owner of Ad&PrintCraft Printing & Marketing Co.

Mel Meo Studios displayed her beautifully displayed artwork.

Charles Anthony, barber at The Razors Edge showcased a service for all the men of the island.

Gary Ianellee, now owner of Art’s Produce displayed some fresh vegetables and red juicy tomatoes.

What a great evening we all had and a special thank you to the following business for putting together the biggest partnering exchange.

If you are a member of the Greater Pine Island Chamber of Commerce and you would like to showcase your business or services contact Jen at the Chamber office and she will let you know what month is available. If you are a business and not yet a member but would like to become one and host a card exchange to feature your services and product the Chamber welcomes you.

Other Chamber Business on Tuesday, September 30th, Mary Crandon was the guest speaker for the Breakfast Card Exchange. lecture: Medicare Made Clear. The following was covered: Eligibility, Medicare Defined: Parts A / B / C / D, Coverage Options: Medicare Advantage coverage vs. Medicare Supplement Coverage- Part D Drug Plans and enrollment. This was open to the public.

The breakfast/lecture was held at The Island Grill Restaurant, located in the Winn Dixie Shopping Plaza, 9856 Stringfellow Road, St. James City. Ron Mattia owner of Island Grill and his staff offering a hot Pine Island breakfast which you can order from a selected menu, along with coffee/juice/tea. The meeting is free and breakfast is $7 per person, payable at the door. Always feel free to bring a guest, neighbor, or potential new member to any Chamber informative business meeting. Members are encouraged to bring plenty of business cards so you can also network and meet potential new clients.

Business cards are placed in a basket and one of the members select a card to see who will be the next business of the month. Winner was Pat Burman, owner of Ad&PrintCraft Printing & Marketing Company 4 mile north in Bokeelia, Corner of Stringfellow and Hibiscus.

Please RSVP to Jennifer at 283-0888 or email her at info@PineIslandChamber.org www.PineIslandChamber.org