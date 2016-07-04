Home

  • Temp Extremes on Earth's surface on 7-20-2016!
    These ARE "everyday" & NOT Record Temps!
    Iraq: 126deg. F.
    Antartica: -91deg. F.
    217 deg. spread
    ________________
  • Sea Levels in Pineland have NOT gone up 1 inch in
    50 years - But
    the Atlantic Ocean,
    150 miles away
    has risen 3 feet?
    ________________
  • The Dollar's Value IS Tanking!
    '92-'05 ~ $400 oz.
    2011 - $1800+ oz.
    The Gold Story
    ________________
  • Money Isn't Counted in Venezuela, It Is Weighed:
    10-31-16; Wall
    Street Journal,
    1 Doz. eggs, $150
    ________________

In 1757, Lomonosov fathered the theory crude oil originates from biological material. The Story
________________

Little Known Arab Facts
The Story
________________

The REAL “Cellular Therapy” Story
The Cell Story
________________

Read: Climate Change "Consensus" a Fallacy
________________

Read: Astronauts Object to Global Warming "Crisis" Assertion
________________

17,000+ children and teens are treated for lawn mower injuries each year. The Story

Successful Chamber Card Exchange for September

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Wed, 09/24/2014 - 12:47pm

Greater Pine Island Chamber of Commerce held their monthly After Hours Card Exchange Thursday September 18th at 6PM at Pine Island Center Plaza. Around 75 members and guest attended the event. The Card exchange is held for the member and their guest to meet new members and network with other island businesses, members and guest.

All of the businesses who sponsor the September card exchange offered an array of finger food, from subs and chips, crackers and cheese to Mel Meo’s famous Mullet dip, drinks of water, soda, beer and wine were also offered.

Island Time Fashions and Gifts gave a tour of their shop, beautiful jewelry, colorful fashion clothing and shoes, hand bags and so much more.

Suzanne owner of Tropical Hair Gallery and Stylist Patrice had a drawing for a $60 perm, cut and style which was won by Pat Burman owner of Ad&PrintCraft Printing & Marketing Co.

Mel Meo Studios displayed her beautifully displayed artwork.

Charles Anthony, barber at The Razors Edge showcased a service for all the men of the island.

Gary Ianellee, now owner of Art’s Produce displayed some fresh vegetables and red juicy tomatoes.

What a great evening we all had and a special thank you to the following business for putting together the biggest partnering exchange.

If you are a member of the Greater Pine Island Chamber of Commerce and you would like to showcase your business or services contact Jen at the Chamber office and she will let you know what month is available. If you are a business and not yet a member but would like to become one and host a card exchange to feature your services and product the Chamber welcomes you.

Other Chamber Business on Tuesday, September 30th, Mary Crandon was the guest speaker for the Breakfast Card Exchange. lecture: Medicare Made Clear. The following was covered: Eligibility, Medicare Defined: Parts A / B / C / D, Coverage Options: Medicare Advantage coverage vs. Medicare Supplement Coverage- Part D Drug Plans and enrollment. This was open to the public.

The breakfast/lecture was held at The Island Grill Restaurant, located in the Winn Dixie Shopping Plaza, 9856 Stringfellow Road, St. James City. Ron Mattia owner of Island Grill and his staff offering a hot Pine Island breakfast which you can order from a selected menu, along with coffee/juice/tea. The meeting is free and breakfast is $7 per person, payable at the door. Always feel free to bring a guest, neighbor, or potential new member to any Chamber informative business meeting. Members are encouraged to bring plenty of business cards so you can also network and meet potential new clients.

Business cards are placed in a basket and one of the members select a card to see who will be the next business of the month. Winner was Pat Burman, owner of Ad&PrintCraft Printing & Marketing Company 4 mile north in Bokeelia, Corner of Stringfellow and Hibiscus.

Please RSVP to Jennifer at 283-0888 or email her at info@PineIslandChamber.org www.PineIslandChamber.org

Relevant Quotes

In 10,000 years no one ever sacrificed their arms, their legs, their family or their life for "progress."

Speaking of Iran's crude nuclear bomb technology and inaccurate delivery systems, "If I were the (west bank) Palestinians, I'd be a little nervous." --John Wohlstetter, a senior fellow at the Discovery Institute
  
"Goodbye, my beloved friend. A great voice falls silent. A great heart stops. " --Salman Rushdie (On the death of Christopher Hitchens, Dec.,16, 2011)

"The democracy will cease to exist when you take away from those who are willing to work and give to those who would not."...."To compel a man to furnish funds for the propagation of ideas he disbelieves and abhors is sinful and tyrannical."-- Thomas Jefferson

"If Congress can employ money indefinitely to the general welfare… The powers of Congress would subvert the very foundation, the very nature of the limited government established by the people of America."--Alexander Hamilton:

“You can always count on Americans to do the right thing - after they've tried everything else." --Winston Churchill
 
 