  • Temp Extremes on Earth's surface on 7-20-2016!
    These ARE "everyday" & NOT Record Temps!
    Iraq: 126deg. F.
    Antartica: -91deg. F.
    217 deg. spread
    ________________
  • Sea Levels in Pineland have NOT gone up 1 inch in
    50 years - But
    the Atlantic Ocean,
    150 miles away
    has risen 3 feet?
    ________________
  • The Dollar's Value IS Tanking!
    '92-'05 ~ $400 oz.
    2011 - $1800+ oz.
    The Gold Story
    ________________
  • Money Isn't Counted in Venezuela, It Is Weighed:
    10-31-16; Wall
    Street Journal,
    1 Doz. eggs, $150
    ________________

In 1757, Lomonosov fathered the theory crude oil originates from biological material. The Story
________________

Little Known Arab Facts
The Story
________________

The REAL “Cellular Therapy” Story
The Cell Story
________________

Read: Climate Change "Consensus" a Fallacy
________________

Read: Astronauts Object to Global Warming "Crisis" Assertion
________________

17,000+ children and teens are treated for lawn mower injuries each year. The Story

The Summer Feeding the Kids Program

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Wed, 06/08/2011 - 9:03am

Kids Program for Pine Island begins next Tuesday, June 14th!

As usual, Pine Islanders are happy to help one another in need, and the volunteer slots for all THREE SITES filled up quickly this year. We have only two slots left to fill, plus substitute:

Mondays at the Pine Island Elementary School
Thursdays at the Pine Island Elementary School
Roaming substitute, to fill in when regulars are on vacation

The volunteer job lasts only about one hour per day, from a few minutes before noon, until after "clean up" at 1:00 pm.

The lunches are already prepared and ready to be distributed. All you have to do is greet the children when they arrive, offer hand washing supplies (usually hand sanitizer), and then give each a bagged lunch and a choice of white or chocolate milk. Record each lunch as it is given out.

Each day, we have a little "treat" we offer to make the lunchtime fun. Kids can choose between a crazy straw for their milk (plastic to take home and wash and reuse), a temporary tattoo that you can apply to their skin (lots of fun choices), a silly bandz (sort of plastic wristband), or other small item. On Fridays, we have squirt guns for outside fun. Kids don't have to choose a treat, and they don't have to finish their meal to get one.

If you can help fill one of these slots, or know anyone who can, please let me know. (239) 283-6318

Thanks,
Susan McGuire

Relevant Quotes

In 10,000 years no one ever sacrificed their arms, their legs, their family or their life for "progress."

Speaking of Iran's crude nuclear bomb technology and inaccurate delivery systems, "If I were the (west bank) Palestinians, I'd be a little nervous." --John Wohlstetter, a senior fellow at the Discovery Institute
  
"Goodbye, my beloved friend. A great voice falls silent. A great heart stops. " --Salman Rushdie (On the death of Christopher Hitchens, Dec.,16, 2011)

"The democracy will cease to exist when you take away from those who are willing to work and give to those who would not."...."To compel a man to furnish funds for the propagation of ideas he disbelieves and abhors is sinful and tyrannical."-- Thomas Jefferson

"If Congress can employ money indefinitely to the general welfare… The powers of Congress would subvert the very foundation, the very nature of the limited government established by the people of America."--Alexander Hamilton:

“You can always count on Americans to do the right thing - after they've tried everything else." --Winston Churchill
 
 