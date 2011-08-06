The Summer Feeding the Kids Program

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Wed, 06/08/2011 - 9:03am

Kids Program for Pine Island begins next Tuesday, June 14th!

As usual, Pine Islanders are happy to help one another in need, and the volunteer slots for all THREE SITES filled up quickly this year. We have only two slots left to fill, plus substitute:

Mondays at the Pine Island Elementary School

Thursdays at the Pine Island Elementary School

Roaming substitute, to fill in when regulars are on vacation

The volunteer job lasts only about one hour per day, from a few minutes before noon, until after "clean up" at 1:00 pm.

The lunches are already prepared and ready to be distributed. All you have to do is greet the children when they arrive, offer hand washing supplies (usually hand sanitizer), and then give each a bagged lunch and a choice of white or chocolate milk. Record each lunch as it is given out.

Each day, we have a little "treat" we offer to make the lunchtime fun. Kids can choose between a crazy straw for their milk (plastic to take home and wash and reuse), a temporary tattoo that you can apply to their skin (lots of fun choices), a silly bandz (sort of plastic wristband), or other small item. On Fridays, we have squirt guns for outside fun. Kids don't have to choose a treat, and they don't have to finish their meal to get one.

If you can help fill one of these slots, or know anyone who can, please let me know. (239) 283-6318

Thanks,

Susan McGuire