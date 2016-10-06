Summer Solstice After Hours Card Exchange

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Fri, 06/10/2016 - 3:19pm

Come and celebrate the 20th Anniversary of MangoMania Tropical Fruit Fair and the Summer Solstice at Tarpon Lodge. Share in the ceremony of the blessing of the mangoes with Queen Summer Dooley, Greater Pine Island Chamber Board Members, Chamber Membership and guests.

MangoMania is a summer festival that celebrates the harvest of Pine Island’s Mangoes and other local tropical fruits.

Bring plenty of business cards so you are prepared to network, meet potential new clients and make new friends.

We will also have sign up sheet for volunteers for MangoMania.

If you would like to bring a door prize to highlight your business, it would be greatly appreciated.

We look forward to seeing everyone on the 16th

There will be a cash bar.

June 16th

After Hours Business Card Exchange

Time: 5:30PM

Host: Tarpon Lodge , Pineland

Place: 13771 Waterfront Dr, Bokeelia, FL 33922