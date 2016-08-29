SUV Hits 18 Wheeler in Bokeelia

On 8/29/2016 around 11:30 AM, the Pine Island Sheriff’s Department and Matlacha/Pine Island Fire Department arrived at an accident 5 miles north of Pine Island Center on Stringfellow Road. Resident Shannon Long an employee at the United States Post Office in Bokeelia, while in route delivering the Bokeelia mail in her SUV hit the back end of a 18 wheeler traveling South on Stringfellow Road. Two other Bokeelia Post Office employees arrived to the scene to secure the mail from the SUV and take it back to the Bokeelia Post Office. The truck driver had no injuries and was released. Ms. Long had to be transported by ambulance to the Cape Coral Hospital for evaluation.
