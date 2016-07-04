Home

Little Known Facts

  • Temp Extremes on Earth's surface on 7-20-2016!
    These ARE "everyday" & NOT Record Temps!
    Iraq: 126deg. F.
    Antartica: -91deg. F.
    217 deg. spread
    ________________
  • Sea Levels in Pineland have NOT gone up 1 inch in
    50 years - But
    the Atlantic Ocean,
    150 miles away
    has risen 3 feet?
    ________________
  • The Dollar's Value IS Tanking!
    '92-'05 ~ $400 oz.
    2011 - $1800+ oz.
    The Gold Story
    ________________
  • Money Isn't Counted in Venezuela, It Is Weighed:
    10-31-16; Wall
    Street Journal,
    1 Doz. eggs, $150
    ________________

In 1757, Lomonosov fathered the theory crude oil originates from biological material. The Story
________________

Little Known Arab Facts
The Story
________________

The REAL “Cellular Therapy” Story
The Cell Story
________________

Read: Climate Change "Consensus" a Fallacy
________________

Read: Astronauts Object to Global Warming "Crisis" Assertion
________________

17,000+ children and teens are treated for lawn mower injuries each year. The Story

Home

The Tale of Long John

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Mon, 08/22/2016 - 11:36am

Now we predicted the ending of this tale quite prematurely. Taking for granted the adage "survival of the fittest," we would have to be forgiven for predicting an early and unpleasant demise.

For obvious reasons, we will call him (or her) Long John and for those of the Google generation who don't get it, or assume something else, might be interested in. . . last name "Silver."

But our story is not fictional. Furthermore, while it will eventually have an unfortunate ending, in the meantime it has a very enlightened and uplifting message.

We first discovered Long John, a white Ibis, picking bugs out of our yard about three years ago. These flocks, we now know, are quite obviously the same ones that always come around. One could assume that, but we wouldn't have otherwise known this since they all look alike. . . . we would attempt to intervene . . .

You can tell the younger birds from the older ones since the younger ones start out with darker, almost black plumage and as they get older it turns almost white except for the a few of the feathers under their wings. The birds stand about 20 inches, but he was a younger bird with his family flock which make their apparently predetermined rounds of freshly mowed area yards and fields providing an easier way to harvest bugs.

We cannot encourage this process more vigorously than we do and feel unfulfilled and uncompleted when the flock leaves.

You might imagine our shock and horror when looking out on the normally interesting and serene scene, and discovering that one of the young birds has a broken leg. The leg is flopping around and the bird is clearly in a desperate situation. As he is hopping around the yard trying to keep up with his compatriots, his leg is hampering his movements and clearly causing substantial distress.

We brainstorm the situation and decide that "survival of the fittest" be-damned, we would attempt to intervene and at least extend his survivability to the extent that we could. We are animal people but pragmatic animal people and have had pumas and tigers in our house and in our yard before (no. . .not wild). In addition to various and sundry other animals, we had Piccolo, a Catalina macaw for 20 years until a neighbor's dog attacked and killed him a few years ago. Therefore, we know some wild animals will not take well to captivity.

We stealthily try to come up on him from different sides in an attempt to capture him and maybe splint his leg. But it was for naught. While he couldn't run or hop very fast he could fly alright and he/they flew off. We resigned ourselves to the outcome that he would soon become food for hungry anything's.

Then also imagine our shock and surprise when a few weeks later the flock showed again with Long John still sporting a flopping leg, but otherwise getting along just fine. However, we still figure it was just a matter of time.

Well, that was about three years ago. We saw him a few times since, but there was a long stretch when we were sure he had become food.

Some people can overcome near catastrophic disasters and many can't overcome even the smallest challenges. We've known this for some time having come back from several disasters, not the least of which was rebuilding after the near total disaster of going through the eye of Hurricane Charlie.

The pictures of Long John herein attached were taken this week.

»
  • Login to post comments
  • 14789 reads
Pine Island News
& Its Advertisers
Wish You & Yours
Merry Christmas
&
Happy
Holidays!!

Pine Island Events

« December 2016 »
SunMonTueWedThuFriSat
123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Items of Note

  • NOW! 4th of July, 2016 - Here for 4th of July, 2016 Parade video
  • HERE! Pie Eating Contest- MangoMania 2016 video
  • 4th of July, 2015 - Here for 4th of July, 2015 Parade video
  • MangoMania Video - video link
  • Actual Photo of the Calusa Golden
    Mask     discovered over 40 years ago

Relevant Quotes

In 10,000 years no one ever sacrificed their arms, their legs, their family or their life for "progress."

Speaking of Iran's crude nuclear bomb technology and inaccurate delivery systems, "If I were the (west bank) Palestinians, I'd be a little nervous." --John Wohlstetter, a senior fellow at the Discovery Institute
  
"Goodbye, my beloved friend. A great voice falls silent. A great heart stops. " --Salman Rushdie (On the death of Christopher Hitchens, Dec.,16, 2011)

"The democracy will cease to exist when you take away from those who are willing to work and give to those who would not."...."To compel a man to furnish funds for the propagation of ideas he disbelieves and abhors is sinful and tyrannical."-- Thomas Jefferson

"If Congress can employ money indefinitely to the general welfare… The powers of Congress would subvert the very foundation, the very nature of the limited government established by the people of America."--Alexander Hamilton:

“You can always count on Americans to do the right thing - after they've tried everything else." --Winston Churchill
 
 