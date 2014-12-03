Taste of Pine Island 2014 is HUGE Success!

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Wed, 03/12/2014 - 1:15pm

The Kiwanis Club of Greater Pine Island is very proud to announce this year’s Taste of Pine Island was a great success. The weather was perfect and the food was awesome. We want to thank everyone who helped make this event happen. Our sponsors and the community organizations and residents that helped us are true heroes. We could not have done it without your! Thank You All.

And The Winners Are!

The winner of this year’s Chowder Cook-Off was Perfect Cup in Matlacha.

The winner of this year’s Chili Cook-Off was Olde Fish House in Matlacha.

The Fish Drop Winners are: 3rd Place $250, Bruce Rowat resident of St. James City.

2nd Place $500, Ticket, Allan Kuehnemund owner of Art's Produce at Pine Island Center.

1st Place $1000, Ticket, Patti Snyder and Holly Coyle.

Proceeds from the Taste of Pine Island are used for scholarships for Pine Island students and to support other community programs. The Kiwanis Club of Greater Pine Island is very proud of the fact that they have given well over $250,000 in scholarship money to Pine Island students since we began our scholarship program.

Again, a heartfelt Thank You to the sponsors: Cabot Cheese, Suntrust Bank, Honc Industries, Pine Island Realty, Budweiser, Lee County Electric Co-op, Capital Bank, Adams & Brinson, Pine Island Water Assoc., Cove Farms, Cambio Dermatology, Pine Island Eagle, Ad&PrintCraft, Champion Self-Storage, PineIslandNews.com, Radio Stations on Site – 96.9 more FM, 93X, 94.5The Arrow and the Greater Pine Island Chamber of Commerce.

See you all in 2015

Dates January 24th from 11- 6 PM

January 25th from 11-5 PM

www.TasteofPineIsland.com