Taste of Pine Island HUGE SUCCESS

The weather was beautiful and the food was awesome. All Vendors were ready, Fried Mullet and BBQ Ribs filled the air, the music was playing and the people were ready for a fun-filled day.

The event was so busy the food vendors ran out of food early and had to restock for the next day said Chairman Pat Burman

The Taste had a real nice mix of music this year, with the help of Nathaniel Burman, Chris Stack, Aaron Burman and Cole. Bands from all over SW Florida played this years. The mix was

great, Strange Arrangement

was the opening act followed by The WholeTones, a four man band with standup bass and some banjo playing. This band was a great addition to the event. Gatormoon played some light tunes ending the day with classic rock by Torched.

Sunday was another full day a great food and music. Strange Arrangement opened, The WholeTones

packed the park followed by a little rock and funk by Low Rent. The girls from Pine Island Dance

thrilled the crowd with some real fancy moves. This was a real crowd pleaser.

Starting at 2:00 PM 100’s lining up to judge the Chowder cook-off. Congratulations to Russ Smith from Bokeelia Cracker Cafe The color of his sample cup was Red. Bokeelia Cracker Cafe was this years winner of the Chowder Cook-off Contest for 2012

Hundred’s lined up again on Sunday for the Chili Cook-off Contest. Congratulations goes out to the winner of the first Chili Cook-off Contest, Ray Cook is a Pine Island Resident from Bokeelia. The color of his sample cup was black.

Bands playing, raffle tickets selling, people eating and checking out the arts & crafts vendors at 4:00 PM it was announced "Time For The Famous Fish Drop." People moved to the back gate so they could see field two where brightly colors plastic fish are dropped from a Crane and the fish closest to the target wins.

Winners for 2012:

$1000 First Place was Richard J. Strugala

$500 Second Place was Ernestine Squires (She won on her birthday)

$250 Third Place was Joan Cleary

After the Fish Drop the crowds started to thin out, vendors started packing and the band played the final song for the day. This was the time for the closing of Taste of Pine Island for another year.

See you all in 2013.

Chairman Pat Burman would like to thank all who volunteered at Taste of Pine Island without them the event would not have been as successful.

The Kiwanis Club would also like to extend a Special thank you to all of the great sponsors.

Suntrust Bank, Budweiser Beverages, Lee Count Electric, Pine Island Water Company, Adams & Brinson, Pine Island Chamber, Ad&PrintCraft Marketing, PineIslandNews.com, Capital Bank, Honc Industries, Pine Island Realty, Inc., Nautical Mile, Stonegate Bank, Pine Island Eagle and Cove Farms.

We hopes to see them all next year.

FRESH SEA FOOD Large eating, sitting and drinking tent.



LIVE ENTERTAINMENT

Two Full Days

Performing at this year's even

Gatormoon

Members Adam Mac-Lead vocals , Harmonica, and Rythm Guitar Steven Silva-Lead Guitar,vocals Abe-bass guitar , vocals

Tommy -drums, vocals Hometown Ft. Myers , Florida (Pa.,Calif,Texas,Wash.D.C.)

Four corners of the United States is where this Band is from, and the influences are in each note.Don't look to hear your favorite song the exact way it was played on the radio...it won't happen ,each tune is twisted and squezzed out the end with a new variation and always feels gooood.so what are you waiting for a personal invitation....well her it is ...come out and see us at your local watering hole and you will be in for a treat.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=31uyKF7F9uE

Torched

Is a cover band located in Cape Coral, Florida. The band is comprised of a Lead Singer, Lead Guitarist, Bass Guitarist, and a Drummer.

They cover songs from a variety of artists from the 1970's up through 2010. They also write some original music, but do not currently incorporate any originals into their set list.

They perform in the local "Club Scene" in Lee and Collier County, to include Cape Coral, Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Naples and surrounding areas. We are also available for "Corporate Events" and "Private Functions".

They have an ever changing / evolving set list that they typically perform, but can make adjustments when required to accommodate any club, corporate function or private party requirement, if given enough advance notice.

http://youtu.be/PpQCkuq8pIY

Low Rent

*Jimi Interval, the voice of the band, is a powerful singer, who formally toured Europe, Germany, Sweden with “Captain Beyond”.

*Steve Lanovara on guitar brings more than 40 years experience. He plays both rhythm and lead and sings background.

*James Owen on keys brings that special flavor to every song that brings cover songs to life. James sings background.

*Benny Daidone on drums is a respected veteran of the South West Florida music scene.

*Gary Davenport is a smooth, accomplished bass player with national touring experience. His talent has brought our rhythm section up a couple of notches.

Low Rent covers such artists as STP, Eric Clapton, Pearl Jam, Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Doors, ZZ Top, Cream, Bob Seger, Moody Blues, Wild Cherry, Doobie Bros, Santana, The Comodores, Stones, Led Zep. Whether you like to dance the night away, or if you just prefer to sit back and listen to a great mix of music it's well worth your time check out this band.

https://www.facebook.com/slanovara1?sk=app_2405167945

The WholeTones

Hometown:Marco Island, FL

Genres: Folk / Jazz / Metal

Members: Alex Dorris-cello, guitar, banjo, vocals Taylor freydberg- guitar, harmonica, vocals Mayo Coates- drums Russ Depa-bass

Formed in 2007 when Alex Dorris and Taylor Freydberg met at a local bluegrass jam, the Wholetones were later completed with the addition Russ Depa, on upright bass, and Mayo Coates on drumsThey play a unique mix of bluegrass, folk, jazz, and metal, all translated through acoustic instruments.

Combining impressive technical skill with the spontaneity of jazz and drive of bluegrass, they put on a captivating live show, jumping from folk to metal as easily as they do from banjo to cello.

The Wholetones’ blend of genres is a result of the four members’ enormously varied musical appetite. They play and listen to reggae, metal, hip-hop, bluegrass, and everything in between, and the end product is a truly original sound.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WHkJ-_B4j1A&NR=1

Strange ArrangementOriginals You'll Love; Blues, Rock, Raggae, "99x Battle of the Bands" winner

Ending the day with the famous Van Kirk Brothers

with Strange Arrangement who placed first in the 99x battle of the bands, This band has performed at Johnny Malloy’s in Estero, Florida, Zombiecon in Fort Myers, Ralph’s in Cape Coral, Stevie Tomato’s in Cape Coral, The Spot in Fort Myers, Miceli’s Restaurant in Matlacha and Eddie Fish Bones in Cape Coral.

http://www.strangearrangement.net/

Saturday, Jan., 28

• 11:00 – 12:00 – Strange Arrangement

• 12:00– 12:30 – MC with Vendors

• 12:30 – 1:45 – The Wholetones

• 1:45– 2:15 – Announcements

• 2:00 – 2:15 - Chowder Cook-Off Starts

• 2:15– 3:15 – GatorMoon

• 3:15– 3:30 – Chowder Winner

• 3:15 - 3:45 – MC with Vendors

• 3:45– 6:00 – Torched

Sunday, Jan., 29

• 11:00 – 12:00 - Strange Arrangement

• 12:00 – 12:30 – MC with Vendors

• 12:30 – 2:00 – The Wholetones

• 2:00 - 2:30 – Announcements

• 2:00 - 2:15 - Chili Cook-Off Starts

• 2:30- 3:30 - Low Rent

• 3:30– 3:45 – Announcements - Chili Winner

• 3:45– 5:00 - Low Rent

• 3:15– 3:30 – Chowder Winner • 4:00 Fish Drop Winners

Hot Flash Dances

http://www.hotflashz.org/

Pine Island Dance

http://pineislanddancestar.com/id9.html

More Great Entertainment Being Booked Daily

Taste 2012 Restaurants

•Mulletville Restaurant • Waterfront Restaurant & Marina • Little Lilly's Island Deli •Jack's Famous Wood Fired Pizza • Jonesez Bar-B-Q, Bokeelia Cracker Cafe • Little Joe's Specials - with more being added daily.

Taste 2012 Vendors • Pine Island Kiwanis with the "IwanaKiwana" famous drink • Calusa Land Trust, Island information • Traders Hitching Post, in Matlacha, Native American Jewelry • Pine Island Community Church Youth Group, Selling Water • Margaret Hampton Beef Jerky • F & S Sunglasses, sunglasses • Walker Farms, Homemade Honey • Susan Carpenter kids books • Paradise Gardens, with her jarred Tropical Fruits • Gloria Coroy Shells & Flowers • Bonnie LaCourse , Handmade Gifts and Glassware • Capt. Richard May, charters and more • Alison Laccetti, Fused Glass Pendants • Jeff Ruppert Fishing Gear • Dawn Dupree , Tupperware • Bokeelia Trading Co. ,T-shirt & more • Dave Robison , Marquesitas Mexican Snakes • Melissa Ciarcia, Jewelry • Jane Hancock, Women's Tools • Margaret Birdsong, Information • Leoma's Lovegrove Galleries :Painting Outloud" • Sharin Tinner, Jems • Suzanne Terry with Frills Gallery • Ms Marilyn Lighbourn, Hot Drinks • Joe Almallah (Little Joe's) Funnel Cakes • Pine Island Dance, face painting • Serena & Louis Mommaets, Shells • Kim & Mike Hall Kids CD • Bridgette Chandler • Susan Syphrit Crushable Hats • MPI Properties Inc., FREE STUFF • Warrior Body Works LLC • From Our Hearts – T-shirts and Bags • Ronald Marinez, Hats • Snook Cowboy , Calusa Indians • Vern Gruenwald, Handmade Sandels • Kettle Corn • Daryl Lechner • Island Decor, t-shirts, nautical tropicals gifts • Kiwanis Koolies, Collectibles, • Pine Island Spices • Beacon of Hope, Raffle • Tooth Fairy, jewelry • Pine Island Garden Club, Raffle • Roger & Sue Bowery, Ankel Bracelets • Ad&PrintCraft, Website Design & Printing • Sid’s duck Pond kids game

• StrongMan Power Striker Game • Paradise Garedens, Jams, Jellies and more • Lee County Sheriff's Dept., Finger Printing the Kids • Matlacha Hookers , non-profit • Cotten Candy • Chris Carroll Tastefully Samples. More being added daily. Give us a call and let us add your name to our vendor list.

BRING A CHAIR & Enjoy the Day on Beautiful Pine Island, NO COOLER - NO PETS Park Rules

Co-Sponsors Taste 2012

• SunTrust Bank • Honc Industries • Pine Island Realty

• Budweiser • Lee County Electric Co-op • Stonegate Bank

• Capital Bank • Adams & Brinson • Pine Island Water Assoc.

• CoveFarms.com • Nautical Mile Publication • Pine Island Chamber

• Pine Island Eagle • Pine Island News • Ad&PrintCraft Marketing

• Radio Stations- On Site - Fox News 92.5 - Classic Rock 94. 5 - Lite 93.7

We Thank You for your continued Support of Taste of Pine Island

If you need more informaton about the event or what to become a vendor send me a message

info@PineIslandKiwanis.com

Check out website www.TasteofPineIsland.com

Call Chairman, Pat Burman 239-283-0777