Taste of Pine Island Video

Kiwanis Club of Greater Pine Island and "Taste" chairman, Pat Burman announces the release of its video "Taste of Pine Island". Filmed and edited by Josh Nielson Productions and Post production by Ad&PrintCraft of S.W. Florida, Publishers of the Pine Island News, a Pine Island based company. Josh and his family were long-time Pine Island residents.
Kiwanis Club of Greater Pine Island sponsors Taste of Pine Island, an annual event and one of the biggest fundraisers held right on Pine Island. Kiwanis Club of Greater Pine Island has raised over $200,000.00 since 1987. These funds have helped the Kiwanis Scholarship Program and other Island charities. Event information and new Taste of Pine Island vendor application can be downloaded at www.PineIslandKiwanis.com or www.tasteofpineisland.com Complete these forms insert payment and mail them to the address on the forms.
