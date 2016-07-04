Third Draft of a Potential Ordinance on Golf Carts

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Mon, 02/20/2012 - 3:52pm

Attached is the third draft of a potential ordinance that would specify where golf carts are allowed on Greater Pine Island. Please print the document and bring it with you to the town hall meeting to be hosted by the GPICA on Tuesday 6 March at the Elks Lodge at 7 p.m. The highlighted comments reflect our legal options under Florida law and require a vote of persons attending the meeting. The results of the 6 March meeting will be advertised and scheduled for a final town hall meeting vote on 3 April, after which it will be transmitted to Lee County for their review and revision over the summer. The County Commisioners will advertise the revised proposal and hold two public hearings before final approval, which should occur by next fall or winter.

Phil Buchanan

email: coolcherokee@comcast.net

Make sure to open the file attachments

Numerous homeowner and civic associations around Greater Pine Island are scheduled to meet and discuss this issue in the next few days and weeks. It is, I think, clear at this point that most people in Greater Pine Island want to go to the county with some form of proposal. The main question for each individual community is whether they want their community to participate.

In addition to that basic question, attached is my view of some other decision points that each community should address. Also attached is my second draft of a proposed ordinance (modified from the first draft only by some minor legal considerations, as well as additional options for consideration by Pine Islanders). My draft is only an example of what a proposal could look like--all of the highlighted provisions are subject to change and vote by the majority of interested Pine Islanders. Both are attached in both Microsoft Word and pdf format.

The Greater Pine Island Civic Association has agreed to serve as the facilitator at a Pine Island-wide town hall meeting scheduled for Tuesday March 6. It will be at the Elk's Lodge at 7 p.m. Hopefully we will resolve (by majority vote of all interested parties) many or all of the decision points at that meeting. If we do, we could have a finished draft ordinance ready for presentation to the Lee County Commissioners by spring, and perhaps have it enacted into law by the middle of the summer.

