'Tis the Season for Little League Sign-Ups

Pine Island Little League season sign-ups will be held at the concession stand at field one at Phillips Park on Saturday December 17th, 2011 from 10 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The discounted rate for early sign-ups is $45.00. After January 1st, the registration fee will be $50. The multi-child discount is $45.00 for the first child and $25.00 for each additional child.

Practices will start January 30th, with team schedules to be determined. All children from age 5 to 12 are welcome!

The Pine Island Little League is a non-profit athletic organization that relies on registration fees, team sponsors and donations from the community to pay for the day-to-day operation of the only organized sports organization for children on Pine Island. Adults who participate as coaches, referees and concession stand attendants are all volunteers with no money to go toward salaries of any kind within the league. Coaches are always needed.

Forms for sign-ups are available at pineislandlittleleague.org and will also be available on sign-up day.

Please go to pineislandlittleleague.org for more information or call Little League President Adam Frazier at 471-8449.