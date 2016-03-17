Toss A Mullet For Charity

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Thu, 03/17/2016 - 8:22am

The Matlacha Mariners are preparing for their 25th Annual Southwest Florida Mullet Toss Championship.

This event will be at the Matlacha Community Park on Saturday, March 19th, 10:00 - 5:00.

This year they have added a couple of new divisions Lee County Sheriff will be competing against Pine Island Fire Department and there is also a Restaurant division we have 7 restaurants competing for bragging rights come on out for a day of fun for all ages!!!!

This is a fundraising event benefiting various charities, organizations and individuals around the Greater Pine Island area. We hope to see you there!