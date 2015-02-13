Traffic Problems in Matlacha

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Fri, 02/13/2015 - 5:01pm

Meeting with DOT and Matlacha/Pine Island residents has been set for February 18th at 6:00 PM. The Matlacha Civic Association has scheduled the meeting to discuss the resent traffic problems and pedestrian accidents. Within the last few weeks Matlacha has experienced an increase in traffic and pedestrian problems.

Possible solutions including signage, relocating crosswalks, and/or new traffic lights on Pine Island Road will be discussed.

There has been much talk about new crosswalk in the Matlacha area, but construction has been delayed. Lee County Department of Transportation (DOT) Director, David Loveland will address residents and business concerns on Wednesday, February 18th at 6 PM at the Art Association Building in Matlacha Park.

Mr. Loveland will bring a traffic engineer from his department to discuss possible improvements. Your input is being solicited. This is your opportunity as Matlacha/Pine Island residents to express your problems with Lee County representatives who can answer your questions and solve the problems.