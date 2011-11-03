Trey Radel Guest Speaker for Patriot's

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Fri, 03/11/2011 - 11:53am

Trey Radel, popular conservative host of “Daybreak” on 92.5 FOX radio, will be the featured speaker at the Lee County Patriots; March meeting. The meeting will be held on Friday, March 18 at 6:15 PM at Fishers of Men Lutheran Church, 10360 Stringfellow Road on Pine Island, just south of the four way stop.

Fed up with the direction of the country, last year Trey decided to leave his position as the 7:00 pm & 10:00 pm anchor at WINK News to get involved in conservative politics. Trey also has traveled extensively through Western Europe, North Africa and the Middle East and took a months-long backpacking trip through Asia, Central and South America, about which he has many anecdotes to tell.

This month’s raffle will benefit Helping Paws Animal Sanctuary here on Pine Island.

Lee County Patriots is a group of local citizens who believe it is important to preserve our country’s exceptionalism and our individual rights and freedoms. Meetings include informative presentations as well as lively discussions.

For more information, please visit www.LeeCountyPatriots.com, email info@leecountypatriots.comor phone 283-2074.