Twelve Days of Christmas by Leoma Lovegrove

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Mon, 12/19/2011 - 11:29am

Matlacha artist has longed to create the Twelve Days of Christmas with her paint brush. This year she did. The first day of giving in her series starts on Christmas Day.

Matlacha, Florida. December 19, 2011 -- Leoma Lovegrove has given the Twelve Days of Christmas her own special touch. This season, she has created a limited edition set of artwork with her interpretation of each day. Each series is numbered and only 25 sets are available.
Each image is enhanced reproduction on canvas, mounted on pine board and measuring 7 by 7 inches. Then each pine board is hand painted to further enhance the presentation. A hole is drilled in the back for flat hanging. Each set comes with an extra block which describes the legendary history of the 12 days. Each individual day also has its own meaning on the back (descriptions below). The special edition of 12 is $400.00 ($33.00 ea.)

In the spirit of Christmas, Lovegrove will donate the $400.00 from the sale of one of the sets to a high school senior who is a resident of Pine Island, Florida and will pursue an education in art. The Twelve Days of Christmas sets are available at Lovegrove Gallery & Gardens at 4637 Pine Island Road NW, Matlacha. For more information, call 239.283.6453. or 239.822.4109

About the Twelve Days of Christmas

The first published version of the Twelve Days of Christmas was a children’s book in England in 1780, but the song’s origins may go back even further to France. So, why twelve days? The Fourth Century Christian Church believed that Jesus was baptized on January 6 (Epiphany), and that date was more important to them than December 25. By the Ninth Century, King Alfred of England proclaimed twelve days of celebrating starting on December 25 through January 6, culminating with Epiphany. Many legends and interpretations exist for the symbolism of each of the Twelve Days. Some think the Days act as a kind of catechism or a device to help Christians remember certain important concepts. .Leoma Lovegrove has longed to paint the Twelve Days of Christmas. And now her wish has come true. Merry Christmas to all "True Loves"

On the First Day, the Partridge may symbolize Jesus Christ and the Pear Tree, the cross. The True Love referred to is said to be God. The “me” who receives the gifts is a person who has been baptized in the Christian faith.

The Two Turtle Doves are the Old and New Testaments.

The Three French Hens may represent the Three Kings or Magi or Faith, Hope, and Love, the theological virtues mentioned in I Corinthians.13:13.

Four Calling Birds are the four Gospels of Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John, or the four evangelists themselves.

Five Golden Rings may mean the Torah or the Pentateuch, the first five books of the Old Testament, Genesis, Exodus, Leviticus, Numbers, and Deuteronomy.

Six Geese A Laying stands for the six days in which God created the world.

Seven Swans A Swimming are the seven gifts of the Holy Spirit: wisdom, understanding, wonder and awe, right judgment, knowledge, courage, and reverence; or prophecy, ministry, teaching, exhortation, giving, leading, and compassion; or seven sacraments: baptism, Eucharist, reconciliation, confirmation, marriage, holy orders, and anointing of the sick.

Eight Maids A Milking represent the eight Beatitudes: 1) Blessed are the poor in spirit, 2) those who mourn, 3) the meek, 4) those who hunger and thirst for righteousness, 5) the merciful, 6) the pure in heart, 7) the peacemakers, 8) those who are persecuted for righteousness' sake. (Matthew 5:3-10). Another thought is that this day reminds of the eight people who survived in the ark: Noah and his sons Shem, Ham, and Japheth and their wives.

Nine Ladies Dancing relate to nine fruits of the Holy Spirit: 1) love, 2) joy, 3) peace, 4) patience, 5) kindness, 6) generosity, 7) faithfulness, 8) gentleness, and 9) self-control. (Galatians 5:22-23). This day may also refer to the nine choirs of angels: angels, archangels, principalities, powers, virtues, dominations, thrones, seraphim, and cherubim.

Ten Lords A Leaping mean the Ten Commandments: 1) You shall have no other gods before me; 2) Do not make an idol; 3) Do not take God's name in vain; 4) Remember the Sabbath Day; 5) Honor your father and mother; 6) Do not murder; 7) Do not commit adultery; 8) Do not steal; 9) Do not bear false witness; 10) Do not covet. (Exodus 20:1-17)

Eleven Pipers Piping are the eleven faithful Apostles 1) Simon Peter, 2) Andrew, 3) James, 4) John, 5) Philip, 6) Bartholomew, 7) Matthew, 8) Thomas, 9) James bar Alphaeus, 10) Simon the Zealot, 11) Judas bar James. (Luke 6:14-16). The list does not include the twelfth disciple, Judas Iscariot who betrayed Jesus to the religious leaders and the Romans.

Twelve Drummers Drumming can refer to the twelve tribes of Israel or, more commonly, the twelve points of doctrine in the Apostle’s Creed 1) I believe in God, the Father almighty, creator of heaven and earth. 2) I believe in Jesus Christ, his only Son, our Lord. 3) He was conceived by the power of the Holy Spirit and born of the Virgin Mary. 4) He suffered under Pontius Pilate, was crucified, died, and was buried. He descended into hell [the grave]. 5) On the third day he rose again. He ascended into heaven, and is seated at the right hand of the Father. 6) He will come again to judge the living and the dead. 7) I believe in the Holy Spirit, 8) the holy catholic Church, 9) the communion of saints, 10) the forgiveness of sins, 11) the resurrection of the body, 12) and life everlasting.

