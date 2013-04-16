Two Car Crash Stops Traffic in Matlacha for Hours

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Tue, 04/16/2013 - 9:19am

Traffic backs up in both directions for hours after a large van and compact car was involved in a crash on Pine Island Road in Matlacha.

It was reported that two people were transported to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash around 4:30 p.m. just west of Island Avenue.

There were no fatalities, and an investigation will be done by the Florida Highway Patrol.

Residents stuck in traffic, reported that traffic traveling from the North end of the Island was moving very slow, while traffic from the South end of the island was moving at a faster pace.

While Bokeelia drivers had to come to a complete stop at the 4 way intersection at Pine Island Center, cars traveling for the South end of the island the St. James City area and making a right hand turn onto Pine Island Rd., just rolled through the intersection, not allowing any car come from Bokeelia to travel through the intersection.

Around 6:45 traffic started moving a little better but still slow from the Bokeelia area.