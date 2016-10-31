Home

Little Known Facts

  • Temp Extremes on Earth's surface on 7-20-2016!
    These ARE "everyday" & NOT Record Temps!
    Iraq: 126deg. F.
    Antartica: -91deg. F.
    217 deg. spread
    ________________
  • Sea Levels in Pineland have NOT gone up 1 inch in
    50 years - But
    the Atlantic Ocean,
    150 miles away
    has risen 3 feet?
    ________________
  • The Dollar's Value IS Tanking!
    '92-'05 ~ $400 oz.
    2011 - $1800+ oz.
    The Gold Story
    ________________
  • Money Isn't Counted in Venezuela, It Is Weighed:
    10-31-16; Wall
    Street Journal,
    1 Doz. eggs, $150
    ________________

In 1757, Lomonosov fathered the theory crude oil originates from biological material. The Story
________________

Little Known Arab Facts
The Story
________________

The REAL “Cellular Therapy” Story
The Cell Story
________________

Read: Climate Change "Consensus" a Fallacy
________________

Read: Astronauts Object to Global Warming "Crisis" Assertion
________________

17,000+ children and teens are treated for lawn mower injuries each year. The Story

Home

UPDATE - Serious Flooding on Pine Island

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Fri, 08/25/2017 - 12:43pm

As is the tendency is in the summer months, the skies opened up August 25, 2017 on southwest Florida and Bokeelia and Pine Island Roads and yards went underwater.

There where reports that some homes on Pine Island had water coming in and Pineland road had to be closed. Many other roads were flooded and impassable.

It is estimated that since last Thursday, August 24th, within the last 5 days, there has been more than 20 inches of rain fall in the Pine island area. Before this latest round of rain the area had already racked up 40 inches. This puts the area over the yearly average of 55 inches by more than 10 inches and the year is not over. Although Bokeelia does not have an official weather station, Jim McLaughlin, a meteorologist living in Bokeelia says this is a good estimate.

US Climate Data states that average rain in August is 10 inches. Saturday August 26th, 2017, WINK News reported a two day rain fall on Pine Island was 19 inches.

Our area may have been a national story had it not been for the continuing disaster in Texas. Those of us who experienced Hurricane Charley and spent the next 4 years recovering, appreciate the fact that Charley blew everything away with upwards of 150 mph winds and torrents of rain but sped through the area and was gone 4 hours later.

Water has no way to move rapidly. Drainage problems with the inconsistently placed culverts along Stringfellow Road and side roads causes water to backup and often washout the shell side roads. Better drainage engineering is needed on Stringfellow Road so the water has a way to move. However, we live in a tropical paradise where rains, even seemingly historic ones have been a natural occurrence since time began.

»
  • Login to post comments
  • 4000 reads

Pine Island Events

« September 2017 »
SunMonTueWedThuFriSat
12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930

Items of Note

  • NOW! 4th of July, 2017 -- Here for 4th of July, 2017 Parade video
  • ClamJamSWFL Video video link
  • 4th of July, 2016- Here for 4th of July, 2016 Parade video
  • Actual Photo of the Calusa Golden
    Mask     discovered over 40 years ago

Relevant Quotes

In 10,000 years no one ever sacrificed their arms, their legs, their family or their life for "progress."

Speaking of Iran's crude nuclear bomb technology and inaccurate delivery systems, "If I were the (west bank) Palestinians, I'd be a little nervous." --John Wohlstetter, a senior fellow at the Discovery Institute
  
"Goodbye, my beloved friend. A great voice falls silent. A great heart stops. " --Salman Rushdie (On the death of Christopher Hitchens, Dec.,16, 2011)

"The democracy will cease to exist when you take away from those who are willing to work and give to those who would not."...."To compel a man to furnish funds for the propagation of ideas he disbelieves and abhors is sinful and tyrannical."-- Thomas Jefferson

"If Congress can employ money indefinitely to the general welfare… The powers of Congress would subvert the very foundation, the very nature of the limited government established by the people of America."--Alexander Hamilton:

“You can always count on Americans to do the right thing - after they've tried everything else." --Winston Churchill
 
 