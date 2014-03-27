Utility Bill Scam Striking Lee County Again

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Fri, 03/28/2014 - 1:20pm

Thursday, March 27, 2014

Small business owners in Southwest Florida are once again being targeted in the so called “utility bill” scam. Today, the Sheriff’s Office Fraud line received reports from several business owners who said they received a phone call from a man named “Deon”, representing himself as being from Florida Power Light and Lee County Electric Cooperative.

According to our callers, the scammer said their business utility account was past due and their power would be disconnected within 90 minutes unless they sent immediate payment via a Green Dot “money pak” card. At this time, the Sheriff’s Office is not aware of any local victims in this scam.

A reminder to all consumers - FPL and LCEC will never call customers to request financial payment of any kind through the use of a Green Dot card, or Western Union/Moneygram wire transfer. Anyone who receives a call demanding money for a past due utility bill should not provide such information and report the call to their local utility company and the Sheriff’s Office fraud line.

For more information about this scam or to report a fraud or scam, call 239-258-3292.