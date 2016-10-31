Home

Little Known Facts

  • Temp Extremes on Earth's surface on 7-20-2016!
    These ARE "everyday" & NOT Record Temps!
    Iraq: 126deg. F.
    Antartica: -91deg. F.
    217 deg. spread
    ________________
  • Sea Levels in Pineland have NOT gone up 1 inch in
    50 years - But
    the Atlantic Ocean,
    150 miles away
    has risen 3 feet?
    ________________
  • The Dollar's Value IS Tanking!
    '92-'05 ~ $400 oz.
    2011 - $1800+ oz.
    The Gold Story
    ________________
  • Money Isn't Counted in Venezuela, It Is Weighed:
    10-31-16; Wall
    Street Journal,
    1 Doz. eggs, $150
    ________________

In 1757, Lomonosov fathered the theory crude oil originates from biological material. The Story
________________

Little Known Arab Facts
The Story
________________

The REAL “Cellular Therapy” Story
The Cell Story
________________

Read: Climate Change "Consensus" a Fallacy
________________

Read: Astronauts Object to Global Warming "Crisis" Assertion
________________

17,000+ children and teens are treated for lawn mower injuries each year. The Story

Vandal Hits Matlacha Businesses (UPDATE)

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Mon, 07/24/2017 - 4:12pm

MATLACHA, Fla. Joshua Michael Cohoon, of Matlacha was arrested and charged with one count of burglary, with no bond. Cohoon is also charged with three counts of damage of property and criminal mischief of $1000 or more and one count of damage property-criminal mischief of $200 or more and a single count of larceny. Bond for these charges were set at $20,750. Cohoon's next court appearance is scheduled for 8:30 A.M. on August 15, 2018.

MATLACHA, Fla. Two houses and a few businesses sustained various degrees of damage, during the evening of July 16th.

Surveillance cameras caught a half-naked teen smashing the windows and glass in the door of several businesses in Matlacha, causing several thousand dollars in damage.

The video shows a 19-year-old male carrying what looked to be a gun. As he walked by the businesses he used the back of the firearm to shatter windows and doors at CW Fudge Factory and The Perfect Cup cafe on Pine Island Road.
Olde Fish House Restaurant and Marina also reported having damage when they showed up for work on Monday, July 17, 2017.

Pine Island resident, Doug Bywater an employee at Perfect Cub Coffee Shop was in the area that night. He received a text message from a friend saying someone was in his backyard making noise and trying to break into his boat.

Bywater went to his friend’s house to check it out. “I went in the front door where glass and blood was all over the floors and walls. Not sure if anyone was hurt I went down the hall into the second room. I saw a teenage male inside breaking glass and anything else that got into his way. He was also saying he was going to kill himself.

I stepped into the room, he saw me and he pulled the gun up. I rushed him and grabbed the gun knocking him to the ground. We wrestled on the glass ‘till I took the weapon away from him.

He then ran from the house yelling he was going to kill himself, I chased him down then we ended up back at the house where he was hiding. I got a phone from one of the neighbors and called the Lee County Sheriff’s Department.”

The Sheriff’s Department came and searched the house and didn’t find him. They later found him in the backyard hiding under a boat trailer; he was arrested and the Lee County Sheriff’s Department said that this is an active investigation and will keep the public informed.

Perfect Cup and CW Fudge Factory still have not been able to get their windows and doors fixed.

Relevant Quotes

In 10,000 years no one ever sacrificed their arms, their legs, their family or their life for "progress."

Speaking of Iran's crude nuclear bomb technology and inaccurate delivery systems, "If I were the (west bank) Palestinians, I'd be a little nervous." --John Wohlstetter, a senior fellow at the Discovery Institute
  
"Goodbye, my beloved friend. A great voice falls silent. A great heart stops. " --Salman Rushdie (On the death of Christopher Hitchens, Dec.,16, 2011)

"The democracy will cease to exist when you take away from those who are willing to work and give to those who would not."...."To compel a man to furnish funds for the propagation of ideas he disbelieves and abhors is sinful and tyrannical."-- Thomas Jefferson

"If Congress can employ money indefinitely to the general welfare… The powers of Congress would subvert the very foundation, the very nature of the limited government established by the people of America."--Alexander Hamilton:

“You can always count on Americans to do the right thing - after they've tried everything else." --Winston Churchill
 
 