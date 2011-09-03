Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Wed, 03/09/2011 - 4:59pm

There will be a Veterans Appreciation Day on Saturday, March 26, at the ranch off Roberts Road in Pineland. There will be entertainment, food and real Pine Island people to mingle with. Look for the MIA/POW flag and make a left. All proceeds will go to the Iwo Jima Memorial restoration Don't miss this one!

We have an Elks Club, VFW, American Legion and Moose Lodge. We are also a vacation destination. Except for two franchised restaurants our restaurants are privately owned by people that work hard every day to make sure your experience on our island is a great personal experience. We have the best smoked Bar-B-Q, seafood, steaks and breakfasts that you could enjoy any place on earth. This, all in our small 17 miles of no stop lights and only one stop sign. If you have not experienced Pined Island's businesses you have not really experienced Old Florida.

Take a charter ride to Cayo Costa or Cabbage Key and North Captiva. That will change the way you see the world and southwest Florida. Schedule a trip to see them both in one day and you and your family will not forget it for generations! Make sure to bring your camera to see dolphins, manatees and much more!

If you have a boat and need some work to do on it check out our local marinas. Some of them are world famous for working on trimarans, sail boats, powerboats and much more. All are individually owned and take pride in their work. Some have lifts that can service large boats to service your needs.

The Lo Key Te key burned down this past fall. They are about to reopen. What a party this is going to be. Come out and celebrate the day that Barb and Scott have worked so hard to see happen. Come out and see what the real Pine Island is all about.

Come to Pine Island by car, come to Pine Island by boat, come to Pine Island by bike, and come to Pine Island by bike. Come to Pine Island to have a great time!

By: Capt. Barry August, Commander American Legion Post 136 of Pine Island.