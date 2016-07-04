Volunteer Advocates Needed

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Wed, 05/30/2012 - 1:30pm

Florida’s Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program needs volunteers to join its

corps of dedicated advocates who protect the rights of elders who live in

nursing homes, assisted living facilities and adult family care homes. The

program’s local councils are seeking additional volunteers to identify,

investigate and resolve residents’ concerns. Special training and

certification is provided.

All interested individuals who care about protecting the health, safety,

welfare and rights of long-term care facility residents -- who often have no

one else to advocate for them -- are encouraged to call toll-free

1-888-831-0404 or visit the program’s website at

http://ombudsman.myflorida.com.