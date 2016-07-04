Volunteer Advocates Needed

Florida’s Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program needs volunteers to join its
corps of dedicated advocates who protect the rights of elders who live in
nursing homes, assisted living facilities and adult family care homes. The
program’s local councils are seeking additional volunteers to identify,
investigate and resolve residents’ concerns. Special training and
certification is provided.
All interested individuals who care about protecting the health, safety,
welfare and rights of long-term care facility residents -- who often have no
one else to advocate for them -- are encouraged to call toll-free
1-888-831-0404 or visit the program’s website at
http://ombudsman.myflorida.com.
- Login to post comments
- 26682 reads