Vote Is In ..... No Fluoride Will Be Added To Pine Island Drinking Water

PINE ISLAND, FL – December 12, 2012

After months of protesting and debates, the Board members of the Greater Pine Island Water Association said they will not add fluoride to Pine Island members’ drinking water. The Board members voted on the controversial issue at Tuesday meeting.

It was a huge win for a very small but vocal group of Pine Island residents.

The board voiced their reasons for wanting to add fluoride to the water; it would not have cost the members or water association a dime since federal and state grants money was given to the association to pay for the additional fluoride to be added to Pine Island water.

The water board voted 6-3 to not add fluoride to Pine Island drinking water.

Members were asked to cast their votes on adding fluoride. The results were nearly split down the middle with a majority asking for no additional fluoride.

Most studies show fluoride can be beneficial for your teeth; some critics just say it is a poison.

This same group of residents said the fight has just begun; Since they won this battle they will now start working on stopping all additives being placed in the drinking water on Pine Island.