Waterfront Workforce Day 2010

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Tue, 05/11/2010 - 12:13pm

Kiwanis Club of Greater Pine Island and Waterfront Restaurant Workforce Day a huge success. On April 3, 2010, JD and Gina Hollway again opened their doors at Waterfront Restaurant in support of the Kiwanis Club of Greater Pine Island and its scholarship program. Members of the Kiwanis Club worked at the restaurant shucking oysters, busing tables, tying off boats and finding guests the best table in the house.

(Photo: JD and Gina Hollway presented a $2000.00 check for Waterfront Workforce Day. Front row, L-R, Carlyn Herring, President of the Greater Pine Island Kiwanis, Gina Hollway, Pat Burman, Pete Nelson, Andre Mule and Lois Polaski. Back row, L-R, Nick Mohar, JD Hollway, owner of Waterfront Restaurant and Buzzy Phillips.)

Skip Schartz who was a long time member of the Kiwanis Club of Greater Pine Island started this special occasion many years ago. Skip has since passed away but in his honor the club still holds this special event and with JD’s help and support the club raises the funds necessary to help students on Pine Island with their higher education cost.

You could not have asked for a better day, but Pine Island only offers beautiful days. The sun was shining and there was a beautiful breeze.

Around 11:30 AM the boats started up the canal and the Kiwanis’s boat crews were ready to tie off the boats. The hostess was ready to find the best seat in the house and the cooks had the best smells coming from the kitchen. French fries, Pine Island Fish, fried fresh oysters, Pine Island Clams and so much more were on the menu. The Kiwanis were icing the freshly sucked oysters.

Kiwanis also had their second annual Pirate Costume Contest and Treasure Hunt, with a family atmosphere. The Kiwanis have announced that this will become an annual event at the Waterfront Restaurant. The "little people" who attended and came without costumes were provided a pirate scarf and eye patch from the Kiwanis Club, so they had a lot of little pirates who had a wonderful time.

All who attended the event were given a free treasure hunt ticket and every half-hour a Kiwanian, would pull a number, the winner of the treasure hunt prize for that half-hour. This went on until 9:00 PM with 21 donated Treasurer Hunt Prizes being awarded to happy patrons.

If you missed the event don’t let that stop you from visiting JD and Gina, at Waterfront Restaurant. They are cooking their famous dishes every day and don’t forget the famous deep fried Cheese Cake, “it is to die for.”

The Members of the Kiwanis Club of Greater Pine Island would like to thank JD and Gina owners of Waterfront Restaurant for hosting this event and Chairman, Brian Faulkner & Co-chair Pat Burman for all their hard work in planning and making this event run smoothly. A huge thank you goes out to all the other members of the club who worked so hard to make this a fun and successful event; John Cammick, Pete Nelson, George Birmingham, Lisa Benton, Carlyn Herring Buzzy Phillips, Tom & June Timothy, Gary Edwards, Eleis Edwards, Andre Mule, Don & Mary Ellen Beatty, Doreen Schooley, Peggy Cozadd, Dale & Mimi Yost, Nick & Jane Mohar, Belinda Marud, Walt Wszolek other island residents Ila, Franky and Margaret Valcarcel. Job well done by all and the Kiwanis Club would like to extend their appreciation to JD, Gina and the entire staff at Waterfront Restaurant and Marina, in St. James City, Florida.

Kiwanis meet at Bert’s in Matlacha every Friday morning at 7:30 AM. Call Pat Burman for reservations. 239-283-0777 they offer once a month a night time meeting/social for those who can’t make the Friday morning meeting. Check out website for upcoming events and actives.

www.PineIslandKiwanis.com