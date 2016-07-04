Welcome Center Invites You To Their Grand Opening-Christmas Party.

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Tue, 11/25/2014 - 4:16pm

Happy Holidays From The Greater Pine Island Chamber of Commerce

We will be hosting our Holiday Card Exchange and Grand Opening December 2nd at 6pm at the GPICC Welcome Center. Please join them for a wonderful evening filled with holiday cheer. They will be lighting the GPICC Christmas Tree along with Mr & Mrs. Claus, Pine Island Dancers and live music by Scott Player.

Please RSVP to Jennifer at info@pineislandchamber.org or at 283-0888.

We look forward to seeing you all!!

Season is here on Pine Island! We have been open officially for three weeks and visitors have been coming into the Welcome Center and gathering all the information that they can on things to do here. Members please make sure we have your collateral materials to give out here at the Welcome Center. Materials can be given to the front desk volunteer or in the mailbox conveniently located outside the front door of the Chamber's Welcome Center, for those who can drop off after hours.

There still is time to order an engraved paver to help us beautify the new Welcome Center and leave a lasting imprint at the gateway to the Greater Pine Island area. Purchase your brick in honor of your business, family member or in the memory of a loved one. You may purchase your paver at http://pineislandchamber.org/gpicc-brick-pavers

Jennings, would like to welcome back our Ambassadors from up North; Genie Andrews & Harry Halverson I would also like to mention my year round volunteers, Ron Brendel, Rita Appel, Mindy Koster, Richard Copeland, & Dianne Szabo. If you are a GPICC Members and would like to volunteer a few hours a week or month to meet potential customers, clients, vendors and generate new business, please contact me via phone or email. You never know who will be walking through our doors that may need your businesses help.

Best,

Jennifer Jennings

President's Corner

We have officially received our Certificate of Occupancy for our new Chamber Welcome Center at 3640 Pine Island Road NW and have moved in!

Since our old building burned in January of 2012, we have operated out of an RV, a rental storefront and finally the Olde Fish House's business office. It has been a challenge to continue marketing our Chamber members, helping visitors, putting on events like Mango Mania and overseeing the new building construction.

Your Chamber Board Members and Executive Director, Jennifer Jennings have been able to keep up with the chamber's activities and this year even managed to have one of our most successful Mango Mania festivals in years. The process of getting our new building completed, as many of you know, took much longer than we expected. Many of our Chamber members pitched in during the process lending their time and skills.

Our Chamber board members continuously stepped up to the plate, spending hundreds of hours of their own time getting our permits, working with contractors and making sure that our building would be a great looking, green, and a low maintenance showplace for visitors to the Greater Pine Island area.

We invite you to stop by and visit our new building. As of now, we are "Open for Business"! We still have lots of finishing touches yet to do and are planning our official Grand Opening for 6pm on December 2nd.

Your Chamber President

Jim Roach