What Does Sandy Hook, Beacon of Hope and Pine Island Kiwanis Have In Common?

Supporting the Chrissy Frahm GED Program.
Sandy Hook Fish and Rib House will be hosting a fundraiser for the Chrissy Frahm GED Program. This is a collaborative event with Beacon of Hope and Kiwanis Club of Greater Pine Island.
You are invited to come out enjoy a great dinner at Sandy Hook and buy a cocktail called the Beacon Blast.
You can enjoy this wonderful drink in a Kiwanis Tervis Tumbler that displays an original piece of artwork “Matlacha’s Most Fishingest Bridge” that was created by a local artist Dot Birmingham. If you cannot stay and enjoy a great dinner at least come out to the bar and have a Beacon Blast. Support two local charities and help the Chrissy Frahm GED Program.
Sandy Hook Fish & Rib House
4875 Pine Island Road NW
Matlacha, Florida 33993
Wednesday, August 3rd
6:00 PM
