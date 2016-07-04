What Does Sandy Hook, Beacon of Hope and Pine Island Kiwanis Have In Common?

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Fri, 07/29/2011 - 11:53am

Supporting the Chrissy Frahm GED Program.

Sandy Hook Fish and Rib House will be hosting a fundraiser for the Chrissy Frahm GED Program. This is a collaborative event with Beacon of Hope and Kiwanis Club of Greater Pine Island.

You are invited to come out enjoy a great dinner at Sandy Hook and buy a cocktail called the Beacon Blast.

You can enjoy this wonderful drink in a Kiwanis Tervis Tumbler that displays an original piece of artwork “Matlacha’s Most Fishingest Bridge” that was created by a local artist Dot Birmingham. If you cannot stay and enjoy a great dinner at least come out to the bar and have a Beacon Blast. Support two local charities and help the Chrissy Frahm GED Program.

Sandy Hook Fish & Rib House

4875 Pine Island Road NW

Matlacha, Florida 33993

Wednesday, August 3rd

6:00 PM

