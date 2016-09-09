Home

Little Known Facts

  • Temp Extremes on Earth's surface on 7-20-2016!
    These ARE "everyday" & NOT Record Temps!
    Iraq: 126deg. F.
    Antartica: -91deg. F.
    217 deg. spread
    ________________
  • Sea Levels in Pineland have NOT gone up 1 inch in
    50 years - But
    the Atlantic Ocean,
    150 miles away
    has risen 3 feet?
    ________________
  • The Dollar's Value IS Tanking!
    '92-'05 ~ $400 oz.
    2011 - $1800+ oz.
    The Gold Story
    ________________
  • Money Isn't Counted in Venezuela, It Is Weighed:
    10-31-16; Wall
    Street Journal,
    1 Doz. eggs, $150
    ________________

In 1757, Lomonosov fathered the theory crude oil originates from biological material. The Story
________________

Little Known Arab Facts
The Story
________________

The REAL “Cellular Therapy” Story
The Cell Story
________________

Read: Climate Change "Consensus" a Fallacy
________________

Read: Astronauts Object to Global Warming "Crisis" Assertion
________________

17,000+ children and teens are treated for lawn mower injuries each year. The Story

Home

Wildcats Spotted on Pine Island

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Fri, 09/09/2016 - 9:02am

Following the Music......

Last week Pine Island was honored with special guest Princeton University Wildcats. The Wildcats are a dynamic all-female a cappella group composed of confident, vibrant, and professional women who strive to redefine all-female a cappella. The Wildcats reflect the spirit of Princeton, and promote diversity and female empowerment.

The girls found their way on to Pine Island for what they say was an amazing experience, first stop was Olde Fish House Marina in Matlacha where they treated like stars, with fish house hospitality thank you Lisa Hulett Dence for all your community efforts and providing a generous meal for the Wildcats along their Musical journey.

After the meal it was snack time, and thankfully CW Fudge Factory was in walking distance, the Wildcats strolled over a small bridge humming a tune to find the magical candy coated world of CW Fudge Factory, where the Wildcats tuned up and presented a song, but it was more than a song, the room filled beautiful refreshing voices, sweet as candy and a true love for what they do, upon completing the song the CW Fudge Factory presented the Wildcats with a generous amount of sweets for the rest of their musical journey.

Next stop Monday Music hosted by The Brothers Van Kirk of Strange Arrangement®. Monday Music is a free interactive educational experience held Monday nights 6-7 pm at 5320 Doug Taylor cir 33956. Community members can explore music in a creative environment with positive instructors available to assist.

This is where the Princeton University Wildcats continued to show their strengths jumping right into the Monday Music experience and not missing a beat. These girls seamed to know instinctively the ways they could help and stepped right into the position needed. A wild cat here a wild cat their helping a student on piano, discussing fundamentals of music, assisting with vocals, the room was filled with free accessible knowledge, we were sharing our musical secrets and creating memories. The Wildcats decided to sing one more song and let a Monday Music students sing the main vocal part, .... how many people get to be backed by Princeton University Wildcats all-female a cappella vocal group, this was a special occasion, amazing would be an understatement we thank the Wildcats for following the music, taking time and extending their generosity to help others, the Wildcats are real and it was an honor to have them as a special guest on Pine Island and at Monday Music class.

The Brothers Van Kirk, Olde Fish house Marina, CW Fudge Factory and Monday Music thank Princeton University Wildcats for bringing the gift of music to our island.

»
  • Login to post comments
  • 11428 reads
Pine Island News
& Its Advertisers
Wish You & Yours
Merry Christmas
&
Happy
Holidays!!

Pine Island Events

« December 2016 »
SunMonTueWedThuFriSat
123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Items of Note

  • NOW! 4th of July, 2016 - Here for 4th of July, 2016 Parade video
  • HERE! Pie Eating Contest- MangoMania 2016 video
  • 4th of July, 2015 - Here for 4th of July, 2015 Parade video
  • MangoMania Video - video link
  • Actual Photo of the Calusa Golden
    Mask     discovered over 40 years ago

Relevant Quotes

In 10,000 years no one ever sacrificed their arms, their legs, their family or their life for "progress."

Speaking of Iran's crude nuclear bomb technology and inaccurate delivery systems, "If I were the (west bank) Palestinians, I'd be a little nervous." --John Wohlstetter, a senior fellow at the Discovery Institute
  
"Goodbye, my beloved friend. A great voice falls silent. A great heart stops. " --Salman Rushdie (On the death of Christopher Hitchens, Dec.,16, 2011)

"The democracy will cease to exist when you take away from those who are willing to work and give to those who would not."...."To compel a man to furnish funds for the propagation of ideas he disbelieves and abhors is sinful and tyrannical."-- Thomas Jefferson

"If Congress can employ money indefinitely to the general welfare… The powers of Congress would subvert the very foundation, the very nature of the limited government established by the people of America."--Alexander Hamilton:

“You can always count on Americans to do the right thing - after they've tried everything else." --Winston Churchill
 
 