Will You Be the Next MangoMania Queen?

It’s that time of year again, MangoMania 2012 is around the corner and the Greater Pine Island Chamber of Commerce is on the searching Pine Island and Matlacha for the next woman to be crowned MangoMania Queen 2012.

As Mango Queen, the chosen candidate will travel throughout the Lee County area to promote the event making official calls on members of the Board of Lee County Commissioners as well as other noted dignitaries.

She also will make special appearances at area businesses and take the spotlight on both television and radio spots during her term as queen. The queen will also participate in other chamber functions including being part of the Pine Island 4th of July Parade.

Anyone can nominate a candidate to rule as Mango Queen and the criteria for consideration is as follows:

• The candidate must be at least 18 years of age

• Must be a full time resident of Pine Island or Matlacha

• Must be able to attend interview with GPICC Board of Directors

• Must be able to reign over the 2 day Mango Mania festival and make special appearances from the time she receives the crown until her

term of service, which is a full year.

• Must be able to travel throughout Lee County to promote the event and making official calls on members of the Board of Lee County

Commissioners as well as other noted dignitaries.

• Make special appearances of both TV and radio.

• Must participate in other chamber functions, i.e. 4th of July Parade.

• Promote Pine Island & Matlacha throughout the year

Nominations can be presented in person at the GPICC Welcome Center, mailed to P.O. Box 325, Matlacha, FL 33993 or via email at info@pineislandchamber.org . Submissions deadline is May 1st 2012.

For more information, call the GPICC Welcome Center at 283-0888 and for more information about the 2012 MangoMania Tropical Fruit Festival, visit www.pineislandchamber.org



(Photo BY: Andre Mule)

Left to Right back row: 2006 Theresa Roach, 2005 Betsy Clayton, 2007 Tonya Player, 2009 Robin Lilly, Matt Mango - MangoMania Mascott Richard Smith, 2010 Carie Call Left to Right front row: 2011 Melissa Jo (Goodwin) Koferi, 2003 Jennifer Jennings). Who will be crowned this year?