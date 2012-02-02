Woman Charged with Second Degree Murder in Bokeelia Stabbing Death

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Thu, 02/02/2012 - 2:01pm

BOKEELIA, FL - On January 30, 2012

9-1-1 received a call around 2:53 a.m. from a female later identified as Correnia Bice.

Bice told the 9-1-1 operator she'd had a fight with a man in the home and needed an ambulance, according to the sheriff's office.

Sheriff Deputies and ambulance arrived at the 5800 block of Luloma Lane, Bokeelia, Florida. To find Bice standing over the body of a male, Bice had blood on her hands, feet, hair and clothes, deputies said.

Deputies say the victim had suffered a number of injuries, including stab wounds.

They also found a styrofoam plate duct-taped to the wall of the home, written in red lipstick was the words "I'm going to kill you so come on" .

Deputies have now release the name of the victim 87- year-old Robert Lemon. They have not said how Bice knew him.

Neighbors said Lemon stayed to himself and was no problem.

Bice is being charged with Second Degree Murder.