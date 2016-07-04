Women of the Moose will Host the Annual Children’s Easter Egg Hunt

Submitted by Publisher on Fri, 03/20/2015 - 12:17pm

Pine Island, Florida - St. James City (March 26, 2015)

Annual Children’s Easter Egg Hunt

St. James City, FL- The Women of the Moose will host the Annual Easter Egg Hunt for all kids on the Island. Even if you are not a member and your Grandkids are visiting come join us for fun.

The Hunt starts at 10 AM on April 4th and will conclude around noon. The Easter Bunny will be visiting as well so make sure you are dressed in your Easter best for pictures with the bunny. There will be prizes for each age group for whoever finds the golden egg. Ages are 2-10 Groups are 2-4;5-7 and 8-10. Children must be able to walk on their own and search without adult assistance. For more information contact the Easter Egg Hunt Chairman Ann at 239.283.4245

The Pine Island Moose

8903 Stringfellow Rd, St. James City, Florida

Contact: Jenifer Welch

Phone: (239) 672-0756

Lodge Number (239) 282-0453.