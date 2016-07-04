Home

  • Temp Extremes on Earth's surface on 7-20-2016!
    These ARE "everyday" & NOT Record Temps!
    Iraq: 126deg. F.
    Antartica: -91deg. F.
    217 deg. spread
    ________________
  • Sea Levels in Pineland have NOT gone up 1 inch in
    50 years - But
    the Atlantic Ocean,
    150 miles away
    has risen 3 feet?
    ________________
  • The Dollar's Value IS Tanking!
    '92-'05 ~ $400 oz.
    2011 - $1800+ oz.
    The Gold Story
    ________________
  • Money Isn't Counted in Venezuela, It Is Weighed:
    10-31-16; Wall
    Street Journal,
    1 Doz. eggs, $150
    ________________

In 1757, Lomonosov fathered the theory crude oil originates from biological material. The Story
________________

Little Known Arab Facts
The Story
________________

The REAL “Cellular Therapy” Story
The Cell Story
________________

Read: Climate Change "Consensus" a Fallacy
________________

Read: Astronauts Object to Global Warming "Crisis" Assertion
________________

17,000+ children and teens are treated for lawn mower injuries each year. The Story

Women of the Moose will Host the Annual Children’s Easter Egg Hunt

Submitted by Publisher on Fri, 03/20/2015 - 12:17pm

Pine Island, Florida - St. James City (March 26, 2015)

Annual Children’s Easter Egg Hunt
St. James City, FL- The Women of the Moose will host the Annual Easter Egg Hunt for all kids on the Island. Even if you are not a member and your Grandkids are visiting come join us for fun.

The Hunt starts at 10 AM on April 4th and will conclude around noon. The Easter Bunny will be visiting as well so make sure you are dressed in your Easter best for pictures with the bunny. There will be prizes for each age group for whoever finds the golden egg. Ages are 2-10 Groups are 2-4;5-7 and 8-10. Children must be able to walk on their own and search without adult assistance. For more information contact the Easter Egg Hunt Chairman Ann at 239.283.4245

The Pine Island Moose
8903 Stringfellow Rd, St. James City, Florida
Contact: Jenifer Welch
Phone: (239) 672-0756
Lodge Number (239) 282-0453.

