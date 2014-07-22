Work Continues on GPICC Building After Stop Order Resolved

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Wed, 07/23/2014 - 12:56pm

Lee County Division of Development Services post “STOP WORK NOTICE” on new Chamber Building.

The notice was issued to:

Contractor Marra Construction Inc., Permit No. Comm2013-01271, Greater Pine Island Chamber, 3640 Pine Island Road SW., Pine Island Florida 33991. Code Violation: Marra Contraction Inc., Has been Suspend As of 1/17/2014, Corrective Action: Have your licence (sp) Re-Activated by the State, Date: 7/22/14 Inspector: Dave McFalls Phone: 410-8269.”

County records indicate all permits for the building of the GPICC were pulled by Marra Construction, Inc. and were granted by Lee County Permitting office.

An agent with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulations said “The suspension on 07/10/2014 was not due to any new complaints but due to old fines and attorney fees that have not yet been paid. “

GPICC sources said, “Marra Construction has been paid in full for his services, and has been removed as general contractor at the Chamber site. A new general contractor is in place and Lee County Division of Development Service is allowing the final inspection process.

There is a question of whether or not Lee County Permitting checks the licenses of contractors before issuing permits.

Pat Hutchinson was chair of the building committee at the time Marra Construction, Inc. was hired by the GPICC. Hutchinson said, “Marra Construction’s license was not suspended at the time permits were issued. We requested that a state officer look into resolving the issues of Marra’s fines in July when we discovered an issue. That was done within 10 days of our discovery with the DBPR official, David Spingler confirming receipt of Marra's restitution and reinstatement of his license.”

The Ft Myers News-Press Reports: Marra said another Pine Island businessman has targeted him, “hounding the state,” and causing his problems. That’s why the state notified the county that his license had been suspended. He said another project he was working on in Lehigh Acres also received a stop-work notice.

As of this date, the county indicated the following items are what needs to be completed to receive the CO: CT Alarm needs to finish the inside alarm installation, Final touches on the A/C (chiller system), then final A/C inspection, Termite Certificate, Final Elevation Certificate from AJ Watson (done, just need the certificate) Final Inspection/CO.”