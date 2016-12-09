Work Party Planned for Wigert/Barron Preserve

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Mon, 09/12/2016 - 10:00am

The Calusa Land Trust's monthly work/fun party will be held this Saturday, Sept. 10, at the new Wigert/Barron Preserve beginning at 9 am. This preserve is located in Bokeelia at the east end of Barrancas Avenue at the corner with Aura Lane. The preserve possesses a rare coastal scrub habitat unique to Southwest Florida. It will eventually include nature trails with interpretive signage and a small picnic area.

The mission this month will emphasize exotic invasive plant removal in preparation for future improvements.

The Calusa Land Trust is an all-volunteer land conservancy and relies upon motivated concerned Pine Islanders to assist in the stewardship of its preserved lands.

Workers are recommended to bring work gloves/clothing, pruning tools and a caring attitude. Due to great turnouts at recent work parties, CLT now provides bottled water, soft drinks and a light lunch.

For more information, please contact Ed Chapin at 239-218-7531.