Home

Little Known Facts

  • Temp Extremes on Earth's surface on 7-20-2016!
    These ARE "everyday" & NOT Record Temps!
    Iraq: 126deg. F.
    Antartica: -91deg. F.
    217 deg. spread
    ________________
  • Sea Levels in Pineland have NOT gone up 1 inch in
    50 years - But
    the Atlantic Ocean,
    150 miles away
    has risen 3 feet?
    ________________
  • The Dollar's Value IS Tanking!
    '92-'05 ~ $400 oz.
    2011 - $1800+ oz.
    The Gold Story
    ________________
  • Money Isn't Counted in Venezuela, It Is Weighed:
    10-31-16; Wall
    Street Journal,
    1 Doz. eggs, $150
    ________________

In 1757, Lomonosov fathered the theory crude oil originates from biological material. The Story
________________

Little Known Arab Facts
The Story
________________

The REAL “Cellular Therapy” Story
The Cell Story
________________

Read: Climate Change "Consensus" a Fallacy
________________

Read: Astronauts Object to Global Warming "Crisis" Assertion
________________

17,000+ children and teens are treated for lawn mower injuries each year. The Story

Home

Wounded Warrior Anglers 3rd Annual Redfish Shootout

05/23/2015 9:27 am
05/24/2015 6:00 pm

Saturday, May 23rd and 24th, 2015 we will be holding our 3rd Annual Memorial Day Weekend Redfish Shootout, previously known as Redfish Poker Fishing Championship. We changed mainly because of confusion and the massive amount of time spent educating Anglers about how the fishing competition worked. So, Wounded Warrior Anglers decided to change the name and its format.


Localtion:
Olde' Fish House Marina
4530 Pine Island Rd, Matlacha, FL, 33993

2015 Wounded Warrior Anglers, WOUNDED WARRIOR ANGLERS 3rd ANNUAL REDFISH SHOOTOUT, we know about the amazing connection that can occur when a Wounded Warrior go fishing with one another warrior with like medical, mental health issues, and backgrounds. As we continue our fundraising efforts to help our local Wounded Warriors here in SWFL. Therefore we have decided to change our annual fundraising fishing tournament to a more conventional SWFL fishing format.

They will now be fishing a more traditional SWFL fishing format of 2 Redfish & 1 Trout, along with multiple different Calcutta's.

BOAT DIVISION
PRIZE MONEY
1st Place - $4,000.00
2nd Place - $1,750.00
3rd Place - $1,000.00
7th Place - $ 500.00
13th Place - $ 250.00
20th Place - Boat Entry 2016

ENTRANCE FEE
BOAT DIVISION
$350.00 for a Team of 3 Anglers
$100.00 for each additional angler

KAYAK DIVISION
PRIZE MONEY
1st Place - $350.00
2nd Place - $150.00
3rd Place - Kayak Entry 2016

ENTRANCE FEE
KAYAK DIVISION
$50.00 per Angler

HEAVIEST LEGAL REDFISH (TEAM)
$1,000.00 Guaranteed
$100.00 Entry Fee
Split 50% Winning Team / 50% WWAnglers
(Must Register To Win)

LEGAL REDFISH W/ MOST SPOTS (TEAM)
$500.00 Guaranteed
$50.00 Entry Fee
Split 50% Winning Team / 50% WWAnglers
(Must Register To Win)

HEAVIEST TROUT (TEAM)
$500.00 Guaranteed
$50.00 Entry Fee
Split 50% Winning Team / 50% WWAnglers
(Must Register To Win)

HEAVIEST LEGAL REDFISH (VETERAN)
$250.00 Guaranteed
$10.00 Entry Fee / Individual
(Must Register To Win)

LEGAL REDFISH W/ MOST SPOTS (VETERAN)
$250.00 Guaranteed
$10.00 Entry Fee / Individual
(Must Register To Win)

HEAVIEST TROUT (VETERAN)
$250.00 Guaranteed
$10.00 Entry Fee / Individual
(Must Register To Win)

HEAVIEST LEGAL REDFISH (16 & UNDER)
$100.00 Guaranteed
No Entry Fee
(Must Register To Win)

LEGAL REDFISH W/ MOST SPOTS (16 & UNDER)
$100.00 Guaranteed
No Entry Fee
(Must Register To Win)

HEAVIEST TROUT (16 & UNDER)
$100.00 Guaranteed
No Entry Fee
(Must Register To Win)

Order tickets via Eventbrite:
http://www.eventbrite.com/e/2015-wounded-warrior-anglers-3rd-annual-redf...

For More Information log onto www.woundedwarrioranglers.org

»
Pine Island News
& Its Advertisers
Wish You & Yours
Merry Christmas
&
Happy
Holidays!!

Pine Island Events

« December 2016 »
SunMonTueWedThuFriSat
123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Items of Note

  • NOW! 4th of July, 2016 - Here for 4th of July, 2016 Parade video
  • HERE! Pie Eating Contest- MangoMania 2016 video
  • 4th of July, 2015 - Here for 4th of July, 2015 Parade video
  • MangoMania Video - video link
  • Actual Photo of the Calusa Golden
    Mask     discovered over 40 years ago

Relevant Quotes

In 10,000 years no one ever sacrificed their arms, their legs, their family or their life for "progress."

Speaking of Iran's crude nuclear bomb technology and inaccurate delivery systems, "If I were the (west bank) Palestinians, I'd be a little nervous." --John Wohlstetter, a senior fellow at the Discovery Institute
  
"Goodbye, my beloved friend. A great voice falls silent. A great heart stops. " --Salman Rushdie (On the death of Christopher Hitchens, Dec.,16, 2011)

"The democracy will cease to exist when you take away from those who are willing to work and give to those who would not."...."To compel a man to furnish funds for the propagation of ideas he disbelieves and abhors is sinful and tyrannical."-- Thomas Jefferson

"If Congress can employ money indefinitely to the general welfare… The powers of Congress would subvert the very foundation, the very nature of the limited government established by the people of America."--Alexander Hamilton:

“You can always count on Americans to do the right thing - after they've tried everything else." --Winston Churchill
 
 