Start: 05/23/2015 9:27 am

End: 05/24/2015 6:00 pm

Saturday, May 23rd and 24th, 2015 we will be holding our 3rd Annual Memorial Day Weekend Redfish Shootout, previously known as Redfish Poker Fishing Championship. We changed mainly because of confusion and the massive amount of time spent educating Anglers about how the fishing competition worked. So, Wounded Warrior Anglers decided to change the name and its format.



Localtion:

Olde' Fish House Marina

4530 Pine Island Rd, Matlacha, FL, 33993

2015 Wounded Warrior Anglers, WOUNDED WARRIOR ANGLERS 3rd ANNUAL REDFISH SHOOTOUT, we know about the amazing connection that can occur when a Wounded Warrior go fishing with one another warrior with like medical, mental health issues, and backgrounds. As we continue our fundraising efforts to help our local Wounded Warriors here in SWFL. Therefore we have decided to change our annual fundraising fishing tournament to a more conventional SWFL fishing format.

They will now be fishing a more traditional SWFL fishing format of 2 Redfish & 1 Trout, along with multiple different Calcutta's.

BOAT DIVISION

PRIZE MONEY

1st Place - $4,000.00

2nd Place - $1,750.00

3rd Place - $1,000.00

7th Place - $ 500.00

13th Place - $ 250.00

20th Place - Boat Entry 2016

ENTRANCE FEE

BOAT DIVISION

$350.00 for a Team of 3 Anglers

$100.00 for each additional angler

KAYAK DIVISION

PRIZE MONEY

1st Place - $350.00

2nd Place - $150.00

3rd Place - Kayak Entry 2016

ENTRANCE FEE

KAYAK DIVISION

$50.00 per Angler

HEAVIEST LEGAL REDFISH (TEAM)

$1,000.00 Guaranteed

$100.00 Entry Fee

Split 50% Winning Team / 50% WWAnglers

(Must Register To Win)

LEGAL REDFISH W/ MOST SPOTS (TEAM)

$500.00 Guaranteed

$50.00 Entry Fee

Split 50% Winning Team / 50% WWAnglers

(Must Register To Win)

HEAVIEST TROUT (TEAM)

$500.00 Guaranteed

$50.00 Entry Fee

Split 50% Winning Team / 50% WWAnglers

(Must Register To Win)

HEAVIEST LEGAL REDFISH (VETERAN)

$250.00 Guaranteed

$10.00 Entry Fee / Individual

(Must Register To Win)

LEGAL REDFISH W/ MOST SPOTS (VETERAN)

$250.00 Guaranteed

$10.00 Entry Fee / Individual

(Must Register To Win)

HEAVIEST TROUT (VETERAN)

$250.00 Guaranteed

$10.00 Entry Fee / Individual

(Must Register To Win)

HEAVIEST LEGAL REDFISH (16 & UNDER)

$100.00 Guaranteed

No Entry Fee

(Must Register To Win)

LEGAL REDFISH W/ MOST SPOTS (16 & UNDER)

$100.00 Guaranteed

No Entry Fee

(Must Register To Win)

HEAVIEST TROUT (16 & UNDER)

$100.00 Guaranteed

No Entry Fee

(Must Register To Win)

Order tickets via Eventbrite:

http://www.eventbrite.com/e/2015-wounded-warrior-anglers-3rd-annual-redf...

For More Information log onto www.woundedwarrioranglers.org