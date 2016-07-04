Written Warning Issued for Golf Cart use to do Landscape Along Bicycle Path.

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Thu, 03/29/2012 - 11:44am

A few days ago, a Lee County Sheriff's Deputy issued a written warning to a person using a golf cart to do landscape maintenance along the bicycle path. The incident indicates the need for another provision in the ordinance.

Please pencil in the following draft provision on your copy of the ordinance.

Section Two: A. (i) Nothing in this ordinance prohibits the use of golf carts or similar equipment when conducting landscaping, maintenance, trash control, or similiar work along roads or bicycle trails.

We will discuss and vote on this provision at the town hall meeting on April 3.

Attached is a revised copy of the complete draft ordinance.

http://pineislandnews.com/Pine_Island_News_Blog/sites/default/files/New%...

Phil Buchanan

email: coolcherokee@comcast.net