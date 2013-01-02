Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Fri, 02/01/2013 - 2:05pm

Taste of Pine Island 2013 is HUGE Success!

The Kiwanis Club of Greater Pine Island is very proud to announce that this year’s Taste of Pine Island was a great success. The weather was perfect and the food was awesome. We want to thank everyone who helped make this event happen. Our sponsors and the community organizations that helped us are true heroes. We could not have done it without you! Thank You All.

And The Winner Is!

The winner of this year’s Chowder Cook-Off was Red’s Fresh Seafood House & Tavern.

The winner of this year’s Chili Cook-Off was Red’s Fresh Seafood House & Tavern. This is the first year that we’ve had a double header winner. Congratulations Red’s!

The Fish Drop Winners are: 3rd Place $250, Ticket # 0283 – Jill Martin

2nd Place $500, Ticket #0282 – Ron Curtis

1st Place $2000, Ticket #0381 – Pete Arkenau

All of the proceeds from the Taste of Pine Island are used for scholarships for Pine Island students and to support community programs. The Kiwanis Club of Greater Pine Island is very proud of the fact that we have given well over $200,000 in scholarship money to Pine Island students since we began our scholarship program.

Again, a heartfelt Thank You to our sponsors: Suntrust Bank, Honc Industries, Pine Island Realty, Budweiser, Lee County Electric Co-op, Stonegate Bank, Capital Bank, Adams & Brinson, Pine Island Water Assoc., Cove Farms, Marra Construction Inc., Cambio Dermatology, Pine Island Eagle, Gulf Access Realty, Island Visions, Ad&PrintCraft, Nautical Mile, Champion Self-Storage, Lovegrove Gallery& Gardens, PineIslandNews.com, Radio Stations on Site – Fox News 92.5, Classic Rock 94.5 & Lite 93.7

See you all in 2014