Little Known Facts

  • Temp Extremes on Earth's surface on 7-20-2016!
    These ARE "everyday" & NOT Record Temps!
    Iraq: 126deg. F.
    Antartica: -91deg. F.
    217 deg. spread
    ________________
  • Sea Levels in Pineland have NOT gone up 1 inch in
    50 years - But
    the Atlantic Ocean,
    150 miles away
    has risen 3 feet?
    ________________
  • The Dollar's Value IS Tanking!
    '92-'05 ~ $400 oz.
    2011 - $1800+ oz.
    The Gold Story
    ________________
  • Money Isn't Counted in Venezuela, It Is Weighed:
    10-31-16; Wall
    Street Journal,
    1 Doz. eggs, $150
    ________________

In 1757, Lomonosov fathered the theory crude oil originates from biological material. The Story
________________

Little Known Arab Facts
The Story
________________

The REAL “Cellular Therapy” Story
The Cell Story
________________

Read: Climate Change "Consensus" a Fallacy
________________

Read: Astronauts Object to Global Warming "Crisis" Assertion
________________

17,000+ children and teens are treated for lawn mower injuries each year. The Story

This Year’s Taste of Pine Island Was A Great Success.

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Fri, 02/01/2013 - 2:05pm
from left to right - Ed Cayous who gave his neighbor Pete Arkenau a Fish Drop Ticket for a Christmas present. Won $2000

Taste of Pine Island 2013 is HUGE Success!
The Kiwanis Club of Greater Pine Island is very proud to announce that this year’s Taste of Pine Island was a great success. The weather was perfect and the food was awesome. We want to thank everyone who helped make this event happen. Our sponsors and the community organizations that helped us are true heroes. We could not have done it without you! Thank You All.

And The Winner Is!

The winner of this year’s Chowder Cook-Off was Red’s Fresh Seafood House & Tavern.
The winner of this year’s Chili Cook-Off was Red’s Fresh Seafood House & Tavern. This is the first year that we’ve had a double header winner. Congratulations Red’s!

The Fish Drop Winners are: 3rd Place $250, Ticket # 0283 – Jill Martin
2nd Place $500, Ticket #0282 – Ron Curtis
1st Place $2000, Ticket #0381 – Pete Arkenau

All of the proceeds from the Taste of Pine Island are used for scholarships for Pine Island students and to support community programs. The Kiwanis Club of Greater Pine Island is very proud of the fact that we have given well over $200,000 in scholarship money to Pine Island students since we began our scholarship program.

Again, a heartfelt Thank You to our sponsors: Suntrust Bank, Honc Industries, Pine Island Realty, Budweiser, Lee County Electric Co-op, Stonegate Bank, Capital Bank, Adams & Brinson, Pine Island Water Assoc., Cove Farms, Marra Construction Inc., Cambio Dermatology, Pine Island Eagle, Gulf Access Realty, Island Visions, Ad&PrintCraft, Nautical Mile, Champion Self-Storage, Lovegrove Gallery& Gardens, PineIslandNews.com, Radio Stations on Site – Fox News 92.5, Classic Rock 94.5 & Lite 93.7

See you all in 2014

Relevant Quotes

In 10,000 years no one ever sacrificed their arms, their legs, their family or their life for "progress."

Speaking of Iran's crude nuclear bomb technology and inaccurate delivery systems, "If I were the (west bank) Palestinians, I'd be a little nervous." --John Wohlstetter, a senior fellow at the Discovery Institute
  
"Goodbye, my beloved friend. A great voice falls silent. A great heart stops. " --Salman Rushdie (On the death of Christopher Hitchens, Dec.,16, 2011)

"The democracy will cease to exist when you take away from those who are willing to work and give to those who would not."...."To compel a man to furnish funds for the propagation of ideas he disbelieves and abhors is sinful and tyrannical."-- Thomas Jefferson

"If Congress can employ money indefinitely to the general welfare… The powers of Congress would subvert the very foundation, the very nature of the limited government established by the people of America."--Alexander Hamilton:

“You can always count on Americans to do the right thing - after they've tried everything else." --Winston Churchill
 
 