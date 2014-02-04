Yogalates offered at Matlacha Community Center

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Wed, 04/02/2014 - 10:05am

PINE ISLAND, FL., March 19, 2014- The Matlacha Community Center will offer Yogalates Wednesdays from 8:45 - 9:45a.m. Class starts March 26th each class is $10.00. For more information please call 239-283-4110

Yogalates is a yoga and Pilates fusion workout. This class works well for many people, especially those who enjoy both yoga and Pilates but only have time for one class. Yogalates is for all skill levels and great for those who would like to try something new.

Contact: Christina Richter

Lee County Parks & Recreation

Matlacha Community Center

(239) 283-4110

crichter@leegov.com