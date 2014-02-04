Zumba Offered at Matlacha Community Center

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Wed, 04/02/2014 - 10:06am

PINE ISLAND, FL., March 19th, 2014- Starting Wednesday March 26th Zumba classes will be held at the Matlacha Community Center. Classes start at 11:00am-12:00pm each class is $10.00. For more information please call 239-283-4110

Come dance, shake and sweat those calories away with Zumba! Zumba is a Latin and International based dance fitness program that will get your heart pumping and hips shaking! You will be dancing the salsa, merengue, cha cha and many more exciting styles of dance. This class is for all fitness levels. Come join the party!

Contact: Christina Richter

Lee County Parks & Recreation

Matlacha Community Center

(239) 283-4110

crichter@leegov.com