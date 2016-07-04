Young Man Stabbed and Killed

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Thu, 04/29/2010 - 11:51am

At 8:33 p.m. on April 28, 2010, Lee County Sheriff's Office responded to a call made from a Pine Island resident about a stabbing on Pine Island.

Reports said the caller told deputies a man had run into her yard along Judith Road, in Bokeelia, subdivision the Villas. The man was screaming that he had been stabbed in the side.

The Lee County Sheriff's office has just identified the stabbing victim as 21-year-old Adam D. McClenithan.

Adam was transported to Lee Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

McClenithan was a resident of Meadowlark Lane in Bokeelia, where he lived with his mother and younger brother.

Detectives say they know who they're looking for and the Lee County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit is asking for the public's help in locating the suspect, identified as 30-year-old David T. Chavez. Chavez is said to be a resident of Thomas Street in Bokeelia.

Anyone having any information on Chavez's whereabouts is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (239) 477-1000.

Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). The individual who provides a tip that leads to the successful capture of a suspect may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000.